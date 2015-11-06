Mariners continue revamp with Rays trade

Aug 30, 2015; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nathan Karns (51) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Seattle Mariners continued their revamp by completing a six-player trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

The Mariners sent infielder-outfielder Brad Miller, first baseman Logan Morrison and pitcher Danny Farquhar to Tampa Bay in exchange for pitchers Nathan Karns and C.J. Riefenhauser and minor league outfielder Boog Powell.

Miller and Morrison were core players for Seattle last season but the team is moving in a new direction under general manager Jerry Dipoto, hired in September to replace Jack Zduriencik.

In October, the Mariners sacked manager Lloyd McClendon, who went 76-86 in his second season with the team, and replaced him with Scott Servais.

With the trade, Seattle have added a new weapon to their starting rotation in Karns, as well as a reliever and young prospect.

“Our strengths and their strengths and surplus really lined up well,” Dipoto said of the deal between the teams.

“This is a good baseball trade. Everybody walks away happy.”