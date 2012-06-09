Six Mariner pitchers combine to no-hit Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenly Jansen (74) and the Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis celebrate a win over the Philadelphia Phillies after the ninth inning of their National league MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - Six Seattle Mariner pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in a 1-0 victory on Friday.

Seattle starting pitcher Kevin Millwood left the game after six innings because of a right groin injury and five relievers followed him to the mound to hold the Dodgers down and complete the no-hitter.

Millwood walked one and struck out six but left the scoreless game after deciding he could not continue after trying to warm up for the seventh inning.

He was relieved by Charlie Furbush, Stephen Pryor, Lucas Luetge, Brandon League and Tom Wilhemsen.

Pryor, who registered the last out of the seventh, got credit for his first major league win since the Mariners took the lead in the bottom of the seventh on Kyle Seager’s run-scoring single.

Pryor walked the first two batters of the eighth inning and gave way to Luetge and then League who pitched out of the jam.

Wilhemsen pitched the ninth and picked up his third save after the no-hitter was preserved by a sparkling play by defensive replacement Brendan Ryan to nip Dee Gordon on a slow roller to short.

The right-handed reliever got Andre Ethier to ground out to second baseman Dustin Ackley to end the game.

It was the fourth no-hitter of the season, following gems tossed by Philip Humber of the Chicago White Sox, Jered Weaver of the Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets’ left-hander Johan Santana, one week ago.