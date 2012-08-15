Mariners' Hernandez pitches perfect game over Rays

(Reuters) - Felix Hernandez pitched the third perfect game of the season and 23rd in major league history in leading the Seattle Mariners to a 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Hernandez, a right-hander who won the Cy Young Award in 2010, struck out 12 in his 113-pitch gem before 21,889 at Safeco Field in Seattle.

When Sean Rodriguez struck out looking to end of the game, Hernandez raised both arms to the sky before being mobbed by his team mates.

Hernandez, who struck out five of the last six batters he faced, has won eight straight decisions, including four shutouts since June 28.

The perfect game marked the fourth time in the last four years that the Rays have been the victims of a no-hitter.

Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox tossed a perfect game against the Rays in 2009, as did Dallas Braden of the Oakland A’s in 2010.

Later in 2010, Arizona’s Edwin Jackson blanked the Rays on a no-hitter.