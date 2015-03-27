Seattle pitching prospect Rollins banned for 80 games

(Reuters) - Seattle Mariners pitching prospect David Rollins was handed an 80-game suspension after testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol, Major League Baseball announced on Friday.

The suspension of the 25-year-old left-hander, who is currently on the club’s 40-man roster, will be effective from the start of the 2015 regular season.

Rollins, a Rule 5 Draft pick selected out of the Astros organization, had pitched well in spring training and was considered likely to make the team’s bullpen after yielding one run in eight innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

“Having spoken at length with David, I know that he is truly remorseful for his error in judgment. We will continue to work with him to get past this situation,” Seattle Mariners general manager Jack Zduriencik said in a statement.

“My positive test was the result of a serious error in judgment,” Rollins, 25, said in a statement issued by the Major League Players Association.

“I know I have disappointed my many supporters. I deeply regret this mistake and give you my word it will never happen again.”