Miami reach terms with pitcher Chen: report
January 12, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Miami reach terms with pitcher Chen: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen (16) pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Miami Marlins aimed to fortify their starting rotation this offseason and hit their target on Tuesday by reaching agreement with left-handed pitcher Chen Wei-yin, according to a report on Major League Baseball’s website.

The deal for the Taiwanese free agent was for five years and worth $80 million, the report said, citing a unnamed source.

The 30-year-old Chen, a fixture in the Baltimore Orioles’ rotation since 2012, was 11-8 with a 3.34 ERA in 31 starts in 2015. In four major league seasons, he’s compiled a 46-32 record with a 3.72 ERA in 117 starts.

Chen’s deal is the richest contract ever given to a pitcher by the Marlins.

Miami has had a relatively quiet offseason, signing only outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and backup catcher Jeff Mathis.

Last week, the Marlins came to terms with right-handed pitcher Edwin Jackson on a one-year contract. The club, however, has yet to formally announce that signing.

Chen is expected follow ace starter Jose Fernandez in the rotation of the NL East club, ahead of right-handers Tom Koehler and Jarred Cosart.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
