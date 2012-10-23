Marlins fire manager Guillen after losing season

MIAMI (Reuters) - The Miami Marlins have fired manager Ozzie Guillen after just one season on the job, the Major League Baseball team said on Tuesday.

Guillen, hired last year to help kickstart a team that has not made the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2003, led Miami to a 69-93 record, which left them in last place in the National League East division.

“After careful consideration following the disappointment of the 2012 season, we decided to dismiss Ozzie,” Marlins president of baseball operations Larry Beinfest said in a statement.

“Our managerial search begins immediately and our hope is that a new manager, along with roster improvements, will restore a winning culture.”