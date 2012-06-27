Early blitz gives Cardinals win over Marlins

(Reuters) - The St. Louis Cardinals delivered a five-run, first innings blitz and held onto their lead to beat the Miami Marlines 5-2 on Tuesday, notching their second win over the hosts in two days.

The Cardinals, who won in 10 innings on Monday after trailing 6-1 in the eighth, gave their starting pitcher Kyle Lohse a drama-free win as they chalked up their season-high fifth straight victory.

Lohse had a 5-0 lead before throwing his first pitch thanks in part to a three-run homer by Yadier Molina in the opening inning.

“The other team made a couple mistakes, and we made them pay,” Molina told reporters. “Jumping (Miami starter Carlos Zambrano) for five runs, that’s huge. We got that confidence back.”

Lohse tossed 7 1/3 innings to improve to 7-2 on the season. It was his second victory of the year at Marlins Park where he pitched in the season opener.

“It’s one of those things,” Lohse said. “It’s only two starts, but you have certain parks where you feel comfortable in, and this happens to be one so far.”

Giancarlo Stanton hit a monster solo blast for the home team (34-40) in the bottom of the first, the ball traveling 454 feet to center field. Miami added another run in the fourth but it was not enough to avoid an eighth defeat in nine games.

Zambrano shook off the bad start and lasted 6 2/3 innings but was charged with the defeat for the National League East basement dwellers.

The Cardinals (40-35) remain two games behind Cincinnati for first place in the NL Central.