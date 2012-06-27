FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Early blitz gives Cardinals win over Marlins
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 27, 2012 / 2:51 AM / in 5 years

Early blitz gives Cardinals win over Marlins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The St. Louis Cardinals delivered a five-run, first innings blitz and held onto their lead to beat the Miami Marlines 5-2 on Tuesday, notching their second win over the hosts in two days.

The Cardinals, who won in 10 innings on Monday after trailing 6-1 in the eighth, gave their starting pitcher Kyle Lohse a drama-free win as they chalked up their season-high fifth straight victory.

Lohse had a 5-0 lead before throwing his first pitch thanks in part to a three-run homer by Yadier Molina in the opening inning.

“The other team made a couple mistakes, and we made them pay,” Molina told reporters. “Jumping (Miami starter Carlos Zambrano) for five runs, that’s huge. We got that confidence back.”

Lohse tossed 7 1/3 innings to improve to 7-2 on the season. It was his second victory of the year at Marlins Park where he pitched in the season opener.

“It’s one of those things,” Lohse said. “It’s only two starts, but you have certain parks where you feel comfortable in, and this happens to be one so far.”

Giancarlo Stanton hit a monster solo blast for the home team (34-40) in the bottom of the first, the ball traveling 454 feet to center field. Miami added another run in the fourth but it was not enough to avoid an eighth defeat in nine games.

Zambrano shook off the bad start and lasted 6 2/3 innings but was charged with the defeat for the National League East basement dwellers.

The Cardinals (40-35) remain two games behind Cincinnati for first place in the NL Central.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom/Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.