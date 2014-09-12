Marlins slugger Stanton bloodied by errant pitch

(Reuters) - Miami Marlins power-hitter Giancarlo Stanton was struck in the face by a pitch and had to be carted off the field during a contest against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the fifth inning, where Stanton checked his swing at a pitch from Milwaukee’s Mike Fiers that sailed inside and struck him below the left eye.
Stanton suffered a laceration and was bleeding before being treated. He will undergo X-rays to reveal the extent of the injury.
The 24-year-old outfielder is enjoying a strong season for the Marlins, and leads the National League with 37 home runs and the Majors with 105 RBIs.
Once Stanton left the game, won 4-2 by the Brewers, pinch-hitter Reed Johnson was hit on the hand by Fiers, causing both benches to clear. Miami’s Casey McGehee and Marlins manager Mike Redmond were both ejected following the melee.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien