Marlins slugger Stanton bloodied by errant pitch

Sep 11, 2014; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Casey McGehee (9) and medical personnel looks after right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) after he was hit by a ball in the fifth inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Miami Marlins power-hitter Giancarlo Stanton was struck in the face by a pitch and had to be carted off the field during a contest against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the fifth inning, where Stanton checked his swing at a pitch from Milwaukee’s Mike Fiers that sailed inside and struck him below the left eye.

Stanton suffered a laceration and was bleeding before being treated. He will undergo X-rays to reveal the extent of the injury.

The 24-year-old outfielder is enjoying a strong season for the Marlins, and leads the National League with 37 home runs and the Majors with 105 RBIs.

Once Stanton left the game, won 4-2 by the Brewers, pinch-hitter Reed Johnson was hit on the hand by Fiers, causing both benches to clear. Miami’s Casey McGehee and Marlins manager Mike Redmond were both ejected following the melee.