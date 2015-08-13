Realmuto powers Marlins with six RBIs

Aug 12, 2015; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (20) hits an RBI triple during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - By the eighth inning, Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto already had a grand slam, a triple, a single and six RBIs.

All he needed was a double to hit for the cycle for the first time in his big league career.

“That’s all I was thinking,” said Realmuto, who lofted a shot foul that might have been a two-bagger had it stayed fair.

”I went up there with the intention that I was going to swing no matter what.

“I think (Boston Red Sox reliever Tommy Layne) knew that because he wasn’t going to throw me a strike.”

Realmuto struck out, but that was one of the few things that went wrong on Wednesday as Miami routed Boston 14-6 at Marlins Park.

Miami opened the scoring with second baseman Dee Gordon’s first-inning homer that cleared the right-field fence by a few inches.

It was his second homer of the season, the first was inside the park.

Aug 12, 2015; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (right) is greeted at home plate after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Realmuto said he was thrilled that Gordon homered. Realmuto and Gordon are tied for the team lead in triples with six.

“I told Dee I was glad it went over the fence,” Realmuto said. “I can’t have him hitting more triples.”

Boston tied the score 1-1 when first baseman David Ortiz led off the second inning by pulling an upper-deck homer to right off left-handed starter Adam Conley.

Ortiz added a two-run homer in the seventh off reliever Chris Narveson. Ortiz has 25 homers this season, including 19 since June 11.

“What he’s doing against left-handed pitchers is impressive,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell, who returned to the dugout two days after hernia surgery.

“David’s a great hitter.”

Miami scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead before Boston scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to tie the score 4-4.

But from there it was virtually all the Marlins, who honored their “Franchise Four” players -- Mike Lowell, Jeff Conine, Gary Sheffield and Giancarlo Stanton -- in the middle of the fourth.

Stanton, who is injured, and the three retired players stuck around to see the Marlins turn the game into a rout with 10 runs in the sixth inning.