Realmuto powers Marlins with six RBIs

(The Sports Xchange) - By the eighth inning, Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto already had a grand slam, a triple, a single and six RBIs.
All he needed was a double to hit for the cycle for the first time in his big league career.
“That’s all I was thinking,” said Realmuto, who lofted a shot foul that might have been a two-bagger had it stayed fair.
”I went up there with the intention that I was going to swing no matter what.
“I think (Boston Red Sox reliever Tommy Layne) knew that because he wasn’t going to throw me a strike.”
Realmuto struck out, but that was one of the few things that went wrong on Wednesday as Miami routed Boston 14-6 at Marlins Park.
Miami opened the scoring with second baseman Dee Gordon’s first-inning homer that cleared the right-field fence by a few inches.
It was his second homer of the season, the first was inside the park.
Realmuto said he was thrilled that Gordon homered. Realmuto and Gordon are tied for the team lead in triples with six.
“I told Dee I was glad it went over the fence,” Realmuto said. “I can’t have him hitting more triples.”
Boston tied the score 1-1 when first baseman David Ortiz led off the second inning by pulling an upper-deck homer to right off left-handed starter Adam Conley.
Ortiz added a two-run homer in the seventh off reliever Chris Narveson. Ortiz has 25 homers this season, including 19 since June 11.
“What he’s doing against left-handed pitchers is impressive,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell, who returned to the dugout two days after hernia surgery.
“David’s a great hitter.”
Miami scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead before Boston scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to tie the score 4-4.
But from there it was virtually all the Marlins, who honored their “Franchise Four” players -- Mike Lowell, Jeff Conine, Gary Sheffield and Giancarlo Stanton -- in the middle of the fourth.
Stanton, who is injured, and the three retired players stuck around to see the Marlins turn the game into a rout with 10 runs in the sixth inning.
Compiled by Greg Stutchbury