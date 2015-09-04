Marlins retain Jennings as manager, future uncertain

(Reuters) - The Miami Marlins decided to retain Dan Jennings as manager on Thursday, though his long-term future with the team remains uncertain. The Marlins met with Jennings early in the day to discuss his role, as reported by Major League Baseball, amid reports that he would be fired. The 54-year-old rookie manager represents an experiment for Major League baseball as he moved from the general manager’s office to the dugout in May, replacing the fired Mike Redmond despite lacking professional coaching experience. Jennings lost his first five games and has compiled a 39-57 record since taking the reins. The Marlins are 55-79 overall and are looking to make changes. Jennings will remain at his post for now, though it is unknown if he will manage through the season or make the transition back to general manager.

