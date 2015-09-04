FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marlins retain Jennings as manager, future uncertain
September 4, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 2 years ago

Marlins retain Jennings as manager, future uncertain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24, 2015; Miami, FL, USA;Miami Marlins manager Dan Jennings (right) talks with home plate umpire Jeff Kellogg (left) after Kellogg threw out relief pitcher Erik Cordier (not pictured) for throwing at Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Miami Marlins decided to retain Dan Jennings as manager on Thursday, though his long-term future with the team remains uncertain. The Marlins met with Jennings early in the day to discuss his role, as reported by Major League Baseball, amid reports that he would be fired. The 54-year-old rookie manager represents an experiment for Major League baseball as he moved from the general manager’s office to the dugout in May, replacing the fired Mike Redmond despite lacking professional coaching experience. Jennings lost his first five games and has compiled a 39-57 record since taking the reins. The Marlins are 55-79 overall and are looking to make changes. Jennings will remain at his post for now, though it is unknown if he will manage through the season or make the transition back to general manager.

Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
