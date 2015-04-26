FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ichiro sets Japanese run record in Miami's win over Nats
April 26, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Miami Marlins left fielder Ichiro Suzuki (51) tips his cap to the crowd during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (Reuters) - Ichiro Suzuki scored his 1,968th run in baseball in the Miami Marlins 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday to surpass Sadaharu Oh as Japan’s highest ever run scorer.

The 41-year-old scored on Adeiny Hechavarria’s three-run homer in the eight inning for his 1,310th in Major League Baseball to go with the 658 he scored in Japan.

But while Ichiro, filling in at left field for the injured Christian Yelich, said it was an “honor” to achieve the mark he said his tally of 230 home runs was no match for Oh’s far more impressive figure.

“I don’t think it’s fair to compare the runs, because when he played ... it was 130 games (in a season) and he actually had 868 of it by himself with homers,” Ichiro said. “His record is much greater than mine.”

“All I did was stand here today (and score on Hechavarria’s homer) so what we have both achieved as people is different.”

Oh retired in 1980 after setting the mark over 22 seasons for the Yomiuri Giants.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian Ransom

