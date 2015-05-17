FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slumping Marlins fire manager Mike Redmond
May 17, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Slumping Marlins fire manager Mike Redmond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Marlins manager Mike Redmond throws during batting practice before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Miami Marlins fired manager Mike Redmond on Sunday after the team slumped to a 16-22 record, the National League club said.

Miam have struggled despite making significant offseason moves in a bid to end a decade-long playoff drought.

The Marlins made the announcement shortly after the team escaped being no-hit by Atlanta’s Shelby Miller in a 6-0 loss to the Braves. Miller lost his no-hitter after two were out in the ninth inning.

“Hopefully a new voice will spark and motivate our guys to play as capable as we know they are capable of playing,” Michael Hill, the Marlins’ president of baseball operations, said in a statement on Twitter.

Redmond, 44, was in his third season as the team’s manager. He had a 155-207 record and was dismissed along with bench coach Rob Leary.

The Marlins said they would name a new manager on Monday.

The team last made the playoffs in 2003 and went on to win the World Series. They have not had a winning record since 2009.

In hopes of ending the streak, the Marlins signed hard-hitting Giancarlo Stanton to a record 13-year, $325 million contract and acquired several new players through trades and free agency.

But the turnaround has yet to materialize as the Marlin stood fourth in the five-team National League East after losing six of their last seven games.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
