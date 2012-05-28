Marlins relief pitcher Oviedo banned for ID fraud

(Reuters) - Miami Marlins relief pitcher Juan Carlos Oviedo was suspended for eight weeks by Major League Baseball (MLB) for engaging in age and identity fraud, the league said on Monday.

The suspension is effective immediately and will be served through July 22, MLB said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Dominican, formerly known as Leo Nunez, reported to the team’s complex in Florida on Monday after spending nearly eight months in the Dominican Republic dealing with legal issues relating to his identity, according to a report on the MLB website.

Last Friday, Oviedo was given a visa to return to the United States and he took a physical on Monday. The ban had been expected.

MLB said Oviedo is eligible to participate in extended spring training during his suspension. In addition, during the period, he will be eligible for one rehabilitation assignment to a minor league affiliate not to exceed 16 days.

Oviedo, who made his MLB debut in 2005 with the Kansas City Royals, has 92 saves with the Marlins from 2009-11.