Marlins hire Redmond as new manager
November 1, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

Marlins hire Redmond as new manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - The Miami Marlins have hired 41-year-old Mike Redmond as their new manager, replacing Ozzie Guillen who was fired last week, the Major League Baseball team said on Thursday.

Redmond, a catcher with the Marlins from 1998-2004, ended his playing career, which included spells with Minnesota and Cleveland, in 2010.

He worked for two seasons as a minor league manager in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, but has not yet had any major league management or coaching experience.

The Marlins are looking for a new direction after a disappointing 69-93 record in their first year at their new central Miami ballpark and as the rebranded Miami Marlins.

Redmond, who has been signed on three-year contract, is the franchise’s 13th manager and sixth in the past four seasons.

Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

