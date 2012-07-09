FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marlins' All Star Stanton has knee surgery
#Sports News
July 9, 2012 / 2:36 AM / in 5 years

Marlins' All Star Stanton has knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Miami Marlins Jose Reyes (L) and Giancarlo Stanton congratulate each other after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of their MLB interleague baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has undergone surgery on his right knee and could miss up to six weeks of play after the Major League Baseball season resumes following the All Star break, the team said on Sunday.

Stanton, the only Marlins player who was selected for the All Star game in Kansas City on Tuesday, felt his knee lock up last Monday and after an examination had the arthroscopic procedure done on Sunday.

The 22-year-old right fielder, who is batting .284 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs this season, is expected to be out of action for between four and six weeks.

“Stanton is such an imposing force in the lineup,” team president David Samson told the team’s website (miami.marlins.mlb.com). “Giancarlo will be back, and he will be back in time to help us.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
