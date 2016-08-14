Marlins' slugger Stanton on disabled list

Jul 24, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) breaks his bat after grounded out during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Miami Marlins suffered a blow to their drive for the playoffs when premier slugger Giancarlo Stanton landed on the disabled list with a groin injury.

Stanton was injured on an awkward slide in the ninth inning of Saturday's loss to the Chicago White Sox as he attempted to stretch a single into a double and was tagged out for the final out in the 8-7 loss.

Stanton belted his 25th homer of the season in the contest and had three hits and three RBIs. The winner of the All-Star Game's Home Run Derby last month is batting .244 with 70 RBIs after overcoming a slow start this season.

Miami also placed left-hander Adam Conley (finger tendinitis on his pitching hand) on the DL. He is 8-6 with a 3.94 ERA in 24 starts this season.

The Marlins (60-56) trailed the St. Louis Cardinals by one-half game for the second wild card berth entering Sunday's games.

Miami recalled infielder Robert Andino and left-hander Hunter Cervenka from Triple-A New Orleans to fill the roster opening and released right-hander Cody Hall.