Marlins' slugger Stanton on disabled list

(The Sports Xchange) - The Miami Marlins suffered a blow to their drive for the playoffs when premier slugger Giancarlo Stanton landed on the disabled list with a groin injury.
Stanton was injured on an awkward slide in the ninth inning of Saturday's loss to the Chicago White Sox as he attempted to stretch a single into a double and was tagged out for the final out in the 8-7 loss.
Stanton belted his 25th homer of the season in the contest and had three hits and three RBIs. The winner of the All-Star Game's Home Run Derby last month is batting .244 with 70 RBIs after overcoming a slow start this season.
Miami also placed left-hander Adam Conley (finger tendinitis on his pitching hand) on the DL. He is 8-6 with a 3.94 ERA in 24 starts this season.
The Marlins (60-56) trailed the St. Louis Cardinals by one-half game for the second wild card berth entering Sunday's games.
Miami recalled infielder Robert Andino and left-hander Hunter Cervenka from Triple-A New Orleans to fill the roster opening and released right-hander Cody Hall.
