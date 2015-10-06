FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ichiro to stay with Miami for 2016 MLB season
October 6, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Ichiro to stay with Miami for 2016 MLB season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (51) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies defeated the Marlins, 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Miami Marlins’ Japanese outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who owns the Major League Baseball record for consecutive 200-hit seasons, has signed a one-year deal to stay with the team for the 2016 campaign, the team said on Tuesday.

Suzuki, who in 2001 became the first Japanese position player in MLB history, will open next season 65 hits shy of becoming the 30th member of the 3,000-hit club.

The 41-year-old outfielder is coming off his first campaign with the Marlins in which he had 91 hits in 398 at-bats along with a .229 batting average, 21 runs batted in and 11 stolen bases.

Suzuki made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners and went on to win the American League’s Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards. He also opened his MLB career with 10 consecutive seasons of more than 200 hits.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Ken Ferris

