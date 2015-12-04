Mets GM Alderson diagnosed with treatable cancer

New York Mets new general manager Sandy Alderson responds to a reporter's question at a news conference in New York, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has a treatable form of cancer and will not attend next week’s Winter Meetings in Nashville, the National League team said on Friday.

The 68-year-old Alderson, whose trade deadline deals helped send the Mets on their way to winning the NL pennant last season, will undergo 8-to-12 weeks of chemotherapy but will continue to work with the team.

The type of cancer was not disclosed.

“Sandy went in for a medical procedure three weeks ago,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement.

“Surgery was performed ... and as a result of that procedure, the doctors confirmed that Sandy has cancer. The doctors believe and have told Sandy that the cancer is very treatable and are optimistic about a full recovery.”

Alderson, who previously served as general manager of the Oakland A‘s, worked for MLB and was CEO of the Padres, collapsed during a meeting with reporters last month at Citi Field following the World Series.

It is unclear if that incident, attributed to his skipping breakfast and feeling light-headed under the TV lights, was related to his current condition.

Assistant general manager John Ricco, who will attend the meetings where trades are often negotiated, said he was in constant contact with Alderson and his status would not keep them from conducting business.