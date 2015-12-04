FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mets GM Alderson diagnosed with treatable cancer
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 4, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Mets GM Alderson diagnosed with treatable cancer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York Mets new general manager Sandy Alderson responds to a reporter's question at a news conference in New York, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has a treatable form of cancer and will not attend next week’s Winter Meetings in Nashville, the National League team said on Friday.

The 68-year-old Alderson, whose trade deadline deals helped send the Mets on their way to winning the NL pennant last season, will undergo 8-to-12 weeks of chemotherapy but will continue to work with the team.

The type of cancer was not disclosed.

“Sandy went in for a medical procedure three weeks ago,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement.

“Surgery was performed ... and as a result of that procedure, the doctors confirmed that Sandy has cancer. The doctors believe and have told Sandy that the cancer is very treatable and are optimistic about a full recovery.”

Alderson, who previously served as general manager of the Oakland A‘s, worked for MLB and was CEO of the Padres, collapsed during a meeting with reporters last month at Citi Field following the World Series.

It is unclear if that incident, attributed to his skipping breakfast and feeling light-headed under the TV lights, was related to his current condition.

Assistant general manager John Ricco, who will attend the meetings where trades are often negotiated, said he was in constant contact with Alderson and his status would not keep them from conducting business.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.