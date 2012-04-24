Mets' Bay on disabled list with broken rib

New York Mets batter Jason Bay hits a home run against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - The New York Mets placed three-time All-Star outfielder Jason Bay on the 15-day disabled list with a broken left rib he suffered while trying to make a diving catch, the team said on Tuesday.

Bay left the second half of Monday’s doubleheader against the visiting San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning after feeling soreness in his rib cage and tests on Tuesday revealed the injury, the team said in a statement.

No timetable was announced for the return of Bay, 33, who was hitting .240 with three home runs and five runs batted in 15 games this season.

Monday’s injury continued a string of bad luck for the Canadian since joining the Mets as a free agent for the 2010 Major League Baseball season.

Bay suffered a concussion in July 2010 when he crashed into Dodger Stadium’s outfield fence in Los Angeles, and last year strained a muscle in his rib cage and began the season on the disabled list.

To replace Bay on the roster, the Mets recalled third baseman Zach Lutz, 25, from Triple-A Buffalo, where he was hitting .333 with three home runs in 19 games.