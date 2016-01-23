Cespedes to stay with Mets: reports

Oct 30, 2015; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets center fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning in game three of the World Series at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Mets have reached an agreement on a new contract with slugger Yoenis Cespedes, according to multiple reports including Major League Baseball’s website on Friday.

The new deal is reported to be a three-year contract worth $75 million and will have an opt out clause after the first season.

Cespedes was a coveted free agent after a career year that saw him hit .291 with 35 home runs and 105 RBIs.

The 30-year-old outfielder started the year with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Mets in July.

He helped New York reach the World Series, where they lost to the Kansas City Royals.