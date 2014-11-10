Mets sign free agent outfielder Cuddyer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Veteran outfielder Michael Cuddyer, the 2013 National League batting champion, has signed a two-year deal with the New York Mets, the National League club said on Monday.
Cuddyer, 35, a two-time All-Star who hit a career-best .331 for the Colorado Rockies in 2013, was limited to 49 games last season due to three stints on the disabled list for a left shoulder and left hamstring strain.
The early off-season signing by the budget-conscious Mets signaled a determination to improve a lackluster offense in support of their promising young pitching staff.
The right-handed hitter, who came up to the major leagues as an infielder with the Minnesota Twins, batted .332 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 190 at-bats last season.
Terms of the deal for Cuddyer, a .279 career hitter, were not disclosed. Cuddyer also played some first base and third base for Colorado last season.
Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue