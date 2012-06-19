FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2012 / 4:36 AM / 5 years ago

Dominant Dickey delivers another one-hitter for Mets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York Mets starter R.A. Dickey pitches in the ninth inning of a complete game, one-hit, 9-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays during their MLB American League baseball game in St. Petersburg, Florida, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - R.A. Dickey became the first pitcher to throw consecutive one-hitters since 1988 as his stretch of remarkable dominance continued in the New York Mets’ 5-0 shutout of Baltimore on Monday.

Dickey struck out a career-high 13 batters and mesmerized the Orioles lineup to follow up the one-hit outing he tossed against Tampa Bay last week.

The feat of two straight one-hitters was last accomplished by Dave Stieb 24 years ago for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dickey, a 37-year-old knuckleball pitcher, has been increasingly spectacular over the last month and has allowed just one unearned run in his last five starts.

His latest gem was his sixth consecutive winning start and improved his Major League-best record to 11-1.

“I‘m going to leave (my success) to everybody else to figure out. I‘m just going to enjoy it,” Dickey told reporters. “I have a good feel for (my knuckleball). When I step on the mound I feel like I can get anybody out.”

On an eventful night at Citi Field, Ike Davis crushed his first career grand slam in the sixth inning for the Mets

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston

