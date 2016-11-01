Mets' Familia arrested on domestic violence charge

New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants in the National League wild card playoff. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New York Mets All-Star closer Jeurys Familia was arrested earlier this week on a domestic violence charge, according to a complaint filed in municipal court in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Familia allegedly caused "bodily injury to another" in an incident at a Fort Lee apartment early on Monday morning.

According to the complaint, an accuser whose name was redacted sustained a scratch to the chest and a bruise to the right cheek.

Office Tony Pickens said in the report that he "found probable cause to believe that domestic violence had occurred."

Police responded to the incident in Fort Lee at 2:22 a.m. after receiving calls about a dispute. According to published reports, Familia lives in Fort Lee with his wife, Bianca, and their 1-year-old son.

Familia was identified as Jeurys F. Mojica in the arrest report - the F standing for Familia.

The Mets acknowledged awareness of the circumstances.

"The matter was brought to our attention and we are monitoring the situation," the Mets said in a statement.

Coincidentally, Familia is featured in a new advertising campaign to help stop domestic violence. The campaign is sponsored by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Familia is featured along with New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi and other New York-area current and former athletes.

Familia, 27, saved a career-best 51 games for the Mets this season. His campaign ended on a sour note when he served up the decisive three-run homer to San Francisco's Conor Gillaspie in the National League wild-card game.

Familia emerged as a standout in 2014 and became New York's closer the following year. He has 100 career saves -- 94 coming in the past two years.