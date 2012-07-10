FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mets pitcher Gee treated for blood clot in shoulder
July 10, 2012 / 9:57 PM / 5 years ago

Mets pitcher Gee treated for blood clot in shoulder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York Mets starting pitcher Dillon Gee was hospitalized with a blood clot in his right shoulder that will send him to the disabled list, the Major League Baseball team said on Tuesday.

Gee complained of numbness in the fingers of his right hand on Sunday and an angiogram at a New York hospital on Monday revealed the clot.

The Mets said Gee would spend another day or two in the hospital, where doctors used a catheter to clear the clot.

Gee, 26, is 6-7 with a 4.10 earned run average in 17 starts and was scheduled to open the second half of the season when the Mets visit the National League East division rival Atlanta Braves on Friday.

There was no immediate timetable for Gee’s return, the club said.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

