Mets' appeal for no-hitter denied by MLB

(Reuters) - The New York Mets’ appeal for a scoring change that would have given pitcher R.A. Dickey credit for just the franchise’s second no-hitter was denied by Major League Baseball (MLB) on Friday.

Joe Torre, MLB’s executive vice president of baseball operations, upheld a scorer’s initial ruling that a grounder in the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays was a hit and not an error, according to a report posted on the league’s website.

The hit was the only one Dickey allowed.

Tampa Bay’s B.J. Upton bounced the grounder down the third base line and Mets third baseman David Wright was unable to successfully field the ball with his bare hand.

The Mets wanted the play to be ruled an error, which would have given Dickey the no-hitter.