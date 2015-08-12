Harvey, Mets blank Rockies

Aug 11, 2015; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Matt Harvey threw eight splendid innings of four-hit ball on Tuesday as the Mets completed a 4-0 victory over the Rockies.

Harvey missed all of 2014 recovering from Tommy John surgery and has been a slightly different pitcher this season.

While he can still dial his fastball into the upper 90s, Harvey has been willing to throw more off-speed stuff in order to force batters to put the ball in play so that he pitch deeper into games.

Harvey struck out just four but recorded nine ground ball outs, walked none and needed just 97 pitches to complete the eight innings.

“The guys made all the plays,” Harvey said. “Pretty easy when you need to throw strikes and they are making plays like that.”

Aug 11, 2015; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada (11) celebrates with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (7) after scoring against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The only outfield hit Harvey surrendered was a one-out double by first baseman Ben Paulsen in the seventh.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Paulsen was only the second Rockies player to reach second base, but he was immediately erased when second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, who singled and stole second in the second, lined into a double play.

Harvey and Rockies left-hander Chris Rusin (3-5) were locked in a scoreless duel until the sixth, when Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada’s two-out single scored right fielder Michael Cuddyer from second.

The Mets tacked on three runs in the eighth, when pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson drew a bases-loaded walk before center fielder Juan Lagares hit a two-run double.

The Mets ensured they remained at least 1-1/2 games ahead of the Washington Nationals in the National League East.