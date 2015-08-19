DeGrom, Mets snap Orioles' four-game winning streak

Aug 18, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New York right-hander Jacob deGrom allowed one run over 7-2/3 innings while Curtis Granderson hit two homers as the Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Tuesday.

The result snapped the Orioles’ four-game winning streak.

DeGrom (12-6), last season’s National League Rookie of the Year, gave up five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

“I just try to go up there and put up zeros and let the rest take care of itself,” said deGrom, who lowered his ERA from 2.03 to 1.98.

DeGrom retired 11 straight batters before allowing a two-out double to shortstop J.J. Hardy in the fifth.

“He one of the best in the game,” Mets manager Terry Collins said about deGrom. “I talk to other managers and he is one of the first guys they ask about. He’s very, very good.”

Granderson gave the Mets a 1-0 lead when he belted his franchise-record seventh lead-off homer of the season over the right field scoreboard.

New York increased their lead to 2-0 in the third on an RBI double by Murphy.

Aug 18, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson (3) is congratulated by third baseman Daniel Murphy (28) after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Granderson provided a 3-0 lead with another solo shot in the fifth, his third multi-homer game of the season.

An error by Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop on a potential double-play helped the Mets score two crucial runs in the ninth.

“There were some mistakes I made today and I’ve got to be better,” said Schoop. “I’ve got to be better for my teammates and better for myself.”

Aug 18, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson (3) high fives designated hitter Michael Cuddyer (23) after beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Schoop’s miscue set up a sacrifice fly by third baseman Daniel Murphy while Baltimore right-hander Brad Brach threw a wild pitch that allowed shortstop Wilmer Flores to score.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia entered and walked home two runs before getting third baseman Manny Machado to ground out to end the game, picking up his 33rd save.

Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-5) had another effective start with little run support.

He allowed three runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings.

”Kevin gave us a good chance to win,“ Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ”We knew there weren’t going to be many opportunities with deGrom out there.

“But Kevin held up pretty well, I thought. Held them in check, finished strong like he’s done his last two or three outings. It was good to see him pitching competitively for us.”