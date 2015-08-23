Mets' bats smash Rockies again

Aug 22, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets third baseman Juan Uribe (2) doubles in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - For the second straight game, the New York Mets tore into Colorado’s starting pitcher and walloped the Rockies 14-9 on Saturday.

But unlike Friday, when they watched a six-run lead vanish before pulling away to win by the same score, the Mets won their 10th straight game and sixth of the season with ease.

The win maintained their five-game lead over Washington in the National League East, while the Rockies fell to 6-14.

Coming off a complete game shut-out in his last start on Sunday, Chris Rusin was torn apart, giving up eight doubles and a home run to allow 11 runs.

He left after failing to retire any of the eight batters he faced in the third inning as New York’s batters piled on eight runs to propel the team to an 11-3 lead.

Third baseman Juan Uribe led off the big third inning with his 13th home run and fifth with the Mets. Other run-scoring hits included catcher Travis d‘Arnaud’s double, pitcher Jonathon Niese’s two-run single, center fielder Juan Lagares’ single and right fielder Curtis Granderson’s two-run double.

The Rockies drove Jonathan Niese from the game after 5 1/3 innings. Center fielder Charlie Blackmon hit his 14th homer to finish Niese (8-9), who gave up a season-high tying 11 hits and seven runs.

Eric O‘Flaherty came on and shortstop Jose Reyes greeted him with his second homer with the Rockies and sixth overall this season to cut the Mets’ lead to 14-8.