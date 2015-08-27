Colon leads streaking Mets to sixth straight win

Aug 26, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Right-hander Bartolo Colon threw seven shutout innings as the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-4 at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday for their sixth consecutive victory.

The Mets (70-56), in first place of the National League East, are 17-6 in August and 23-5 in their past 28 games against Philadelphia, including 11-1 this season.

The last-place Phillies (50-77) lost their third straight. They still own the worst record in the major leagues despite a 21-15 second-half mark.

Colon (11-11), who entered the game 1-7 with a 5.54 ERA over his previous 11 starts, stymied the Phillies, striking out eight while allowing five hits and two walks.

“This game was about Bartolo Colon getting us to where he got us to,” New York manager Terry Collins said. “He’s got to give us six innings, and he gave us more than that. I salute him, he did a great job.”

First baseman Michael Cuddyer went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs to lead the Mets’ offense, which has homered 10 times over the first three games of the four-game set.

New York center fielder Yoenis Cespedes, shortstop Wilmer Flores and left fielder Michael Conforto collected two hits apiece.

Aug 26, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) slides safely into third base with an RBI triple during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cuddyer’s long ball, a second-deck shot, came in the top of the eighth inning to extend New York’s lead from 4-0 to 6-0.

“In my opinion, there’s not a guy who’s an easy out,” Collins said of his line-up. “Not a guy. They can all hit a homer, they can all be dangerous. It’s nice to be able to have that.”

Philadelphia answered with four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Third baseman Andres Blanco hit an RBI groundout, catcher Cameron Rupp drove in two with a double, and pinch hitter Jeff Francoeur added an RBI single.

With two outs and the tying run on base, reliever Tyler Clippard struck out second baseman Darnell Sweeney to quell the threat.

The Mets came right back with three runs in the ninth with the help of two errors by Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis.

“The Mets have had our number all year. We want to beat ‘em,” Philadelphia interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “The best thing to do, once again, (is to) put it behind us and beat ‘em (Thursday). We’ve got to salvage a game out of this.”

Philadelphia right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (1-1) took his first big-league loss in his second start and first at home. He went six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) while striking out six.