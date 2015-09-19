Duda, Murphy lead Mets over Yankees

New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) after the Mets defeated the New York Yankees 5-1at Citi Field. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Lucas Duda, Daniel Murphy and Juan Uribe all homered as the New York Mets beat the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Yankees (80-66) fell 4-1/2 games behind Toronto in the American League East as Duda and Murphy hit solo homers in the second and sixth innings respectively while Uribe hit a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh.

Duda, Murphy and third baseman David Wright, the three longest-tenured members of the lineup, went a combined 6-for-11. The rest of the Mets went 2-for-21.

“Your star players, when you get on the big stage, that’s when they come through,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of the performance of his three veterans.

“And tonight our guys got big hits.”

Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, staked to a 1-0 lead on a first-inning sacrifice fly by left fielder Chris Young, retired the first four batters he faced on just 10 pitches before Duda hit a mammoth homer off the second deck in right field.

New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy (28) watches the ball go into the stands for a home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

“Once they go up one, with the way he’s throwing the ball over there, you like to think you’re going to get one,” Murphy said.

“But for Lucas to have that at-bat right there, bang one and get it back real fast for is, it kind of let us (relax) as an offense.”

New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (7) greets New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) after Duda's home run in the second inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

It was the first homer in 67 at-bats for Duda, who was on the disabled list from Aug. 22 through Sept. 7 due to lower back stiffness. He finished 2-for-4.

“I‘m just happy to contribute and get the win,” Duda said. “The biggest thing right now, especially in September, is winning. If you went 0-for-4, 4-for-4, whatever it is, put it aside. It’s time to win ballgames.”

The Mets (84-63), who have already clinched their first winning season since 2008, maintained their eight-game NL East lead over the Washington Nationals.

Despite the loss, the Yankees still lead the AL wild card race.

“We need to win games -- that’s the bottom line,” manager Joe Girardi said.