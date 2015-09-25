Mets beat Reds, close on divisional title

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jumbo Diaz throws against the New York Mets in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. The Mets won 6-4. Sep 24, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Mets now have the National League East title in their sights following a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday but are resisting any temptation to start celebrating.

“Tomorrow has enough worry for itself,” said Daniel Murphy. “We’re just a step closer.”

Murphy drove home the go-ahead run with a triple in the seventh, while Lucas Duda added a two run-scoring doubles as New York (86-67) increased their lead in the National League East to 7-1/2 games over the Washington Nationals.

“We don’t need a lot of adjectives,” said Murphy. “It’s fun. This is a great group of guys.”

For a moment, it appeared Thursday’s game would be the continuation of a miserable 3-6 homestand after Cincinnati tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when pinch-hitter Adam Duvall’s hard grounder skipped past David Wright at third.

That run abruptly ended Steven Matz’s game having allowed three runs on 10 hits, while striking out eight with no walks.

New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Sep 24, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA. The Mets won 6-4. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

“The arm action on his curve ball was better,” said manager Terry Collins of Matz.

“He has an outstanding changeup. I’d like to see him throw it more. He’s getting back into pretty good shape.”

Slideshow (5 Images)

Reds right fielder Jay Bruce hit his 26th homer off right-hander Hansel Robles in the eighth before Mets closer Jeurys Familia shut the door in the ninth for his 42nd save.

Eric Goeddel (1-1) got the win.

The Mets pounded rookie Josh Smith for three runs in the third, beginning with a single by Matz, who improved to 4-for-4 against Reds pitching.

“Right now we’re in a situation where every win is big,” said Collins.

“Every game is huge. It was a good night.”