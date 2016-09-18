FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mets pitcher DeGrom in line for elbow surgery
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 18, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

Mets pitcher DeGrom in line for elbow surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 1, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is expected to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, the team said on Saturday.

DeGrom was scheduled to pitch on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, his first outing since Sept. 1, but was scratched after suffering a setback following his bullpen session on Friday.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said it was likely deGrom would need surgery to repair scar tissue in the ulnar nerve of his right elbow.

"I think it's unlikely that he will pitch the rest of the season,” he told reporters.

"It's likely that this will require a surgical repair, not a significant surgical procedure at least with respect to riskgoing forward.

"But it's something that will have to take place at somepoint.

DeGrom, 28, is 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 appearances this season. He helped the Mets reach the World Series last year and captured the National League Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.