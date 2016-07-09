Cespedes, Syndergaard add to Mets' injury woes

Jul 3, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Mets' injury woes compounded on Friday when All Stars Yoenis Cespedes and Noah Syndergaard left with ailments during a contest against Washington.

Earlier in the day, the Mets announced that right-handed starting pitcher Matt Harvey will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. Things worsened when center fielder Cespedes exited after three innings due to a strained right quadriceps, while starting pitcher Syndergaard departed during the fifth with what he called arm fatigue.

Syndergaard (9-4) has been pitching with a bone spur in his elbow, though he said that had nothing to do with his leaving the game.

"There's not pain regarding the bone spur. I didn’t have any discomfort, just fatigue really," Syndergaard told reporters after the Mets' 3-1 loss. "This is my first full season in the big leagues. I’ve thrown a lot of pitches and innings. It’s just that time of the year." Cespedes, who is batting .302 with 21 home runs and 52 RBIs, made a sliding catch in the outfield in the third which appeared to cause the injury. There is no immediate report on the severity of either player’s ailment but each could miss Tuesday’s All Star Game where they were selected to play in San Diego.