Mets lock up 3B Wright with $122 million extension

New York Mets David Wright runs up the first baseline after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of their MLB National League baseball game at Citi Field in New York September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - The New York Mets and David Wright have agreed on a seven-year contract extension that will ensure the six-time All-Star third baseman stays with the team through 2020, Major League Baseball’s website reported on Friday.

Wright, who turns 30 next month and is already the face of the National League franchise, would receive $122 million in the extension that would kick in after the $16 million he will earn in 2013, according to the report that citing multiple sources.

Tacked on to his 2013 salary, the total $138 million value of the deal would make it the most lucrative contract ever for the Mets, surpassing their $137.5 million deal with pitcher Johan Santana in 2008.

“I just think it’s a great statement for everybody to have this guy wrapped up,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “I knew David wanted to stay. I knew that certainly the organization wanted to keep him and I thought there would be a common ground.”

Wright batted .306 with 21 home runs and 93 runs batted in last season for New York, and has amassed 204 homers, 818 RBIs and a career batting average of .301 in his nine big league seasons since coming up with the Mets.

Wright, who grew up watching the team’s Triple-A affiliate play near his hometown in Norfolk, Va., already is the all-time franchise leader in hits, doubles, walks, RBIs and runs scored, and should eventually top them in games played and home runs.

Collins said he would consider naming Wright as captain of the club. “Certainly that’s going to be a discussion that I‘m going to want to have with David,” he said. “He’s the face of this organization and he may not say a lot, but he leads so much by example.”

The manager said he hoped the Mets would be also be able to lock up pitcher R.A. Dickey with an extension following the knuckleballer’s Cy Young Award for his 20-win season.

“I know R.A. has said many times that he wants to stay a Met,” said Collins. “I think signing David shows that we’re trying to do the right things to be successful, and I think that will mean a lot to R.A.”