Mets captain Wright to have neck surgery

May 27, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) heads out on his home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New York Mets third baseman David Wright said he will undergo neck surgery on Thursday to repair the herniated disk that has sidelined him since late May.

Dr. Robert Watkins, who has previously treated Wright for spinal stenosis in his lower back, will perform the operation in California.

Wright, 33, attempted rest and anti-inflammatory injections before agreeing with Watkins that surgery was necessary.

"After trying every way to get back on the field, I've come to realize that it's best for me, my teammates and the organization to proceed with surgery at this time," Wright said in a statement.

"My neck simply did not respond to any of the treatments of the past few weeks.

"While incredibly frustrating and disappointing, I am determined to make a full recovery and get back on the field as soon as I can to help the Mets win. I greatly appreciate the support of my teammates and our fans throughout the last few weeks."

The defending National League champion Mets (35-29) were in second place in the NL East, five games behind the Washington Nationals heading into Thursday's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

There is no official timetable for Wright's return and the Mets said it "will be determined based on the results of the procedure and the progress of the recovery."

Wright was batting .226 with seven homers in 37 games before being shut down.

Wright's contract runs through the 2020 season.