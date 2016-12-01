Major League Baseball ensured five more years of labor peace by reaching agreement with the Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that runs through 2021, MLB.Com said on Wednesday, citing sources.

The previous CBA was to expire on Dec. 1 and a failure to reach a new agreement would have marked at least the temporary end of uninterrupted labor peace since the disruptive players' strike of 1994.

Neither side has yet publicly confirmed a new agreement but representatives from both camps emerged visibly pleased and shook hands in public view from their Irving, Texas, negotiations nearly four hours before Wednesday's deadline.

Players and owners had until 11:59 p.m. ET (0459 GMT) to reach a deal. After that, both sides would have had to agree to an extension or the owners could have imposed a lockout that would have frozen trades and free agent signings, and benefits to players.

The structure of the deal is in place with details to be finalized and a memorandum of understanding will be drafted, which must be ratified by both sides, the league's official website reported.

Among the thornier issues that had to be resolved were the possibility of an international draft, roster sizes, ways to reduce wear and tear on players in the 162-game schedule and changes to both the luxury tax and compensation to teams losing free agents.

