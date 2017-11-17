FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Astros Altuve, Marlins slugger Stanton win MVP awards
November 17, 2017 / 12:30 AM / in an hour

Astros Altuve, Marlins slugger Stanton win MVP awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jose Altuve of the World Series champion Houston Astros won the American League MVP award on Thursday while Marlins Giancarlo Stanton slugged his way to the National League honor.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 3, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) greets fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown on Smith St. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Altuve, 27, led the majors in batting average and had 204 hits during a campaign that saw the Astros win their first world championship in the franchise’s 55-year history.

The nimble second baseman beat out New York Yankees hulking outfielder Aaron Judge, 25, who hit 52 home runs in his first full season in the majors.

Marlins powerhouse right fielder Stanton narrowly defeated Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto for the NL award.

The 28-year-old Stanton received 302 votes, just two more than Votto in the fourth-closest MVP balloting of all-time.

Stanton led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs and posted a slugging percentage of .631.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ian Ransom

