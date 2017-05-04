Red Sox ban fan from Fenway for racist taunt

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox have banned a fan for life after he used a racial slur during a game on Tuesday at Fenway Park, team president Sam Kennedy has said.

The incident occurred prior to the Red Sox hosting the Baltimore Orioles when a Kenyan woman sang the national anthem and the fan used the slur to describe her performance.

A separate Red Sox fan alerted security who eventually ejected the man and permanently restricted him from returning to Fenway Park.

"I'm here to send a message loud and clear that the treatment of others that you've been reading about here lately is unacceptable," Kennedy said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was subjected to racial taunts by Boston fans during a game.

Jones' treatment set off a reaction from current Major League Baseball players who supported the five-time All Star. Some spoke of similar treatment in Boston. The Red Sox apologized to Jones and Fenway Park gave him a standing ovation upon his first at-bat on Tuesday.

One fan, however, continued the racist behavior in the stands prompting the Red Sox to act strongly. "It's disheartening, saddening, maddening," Kennedy said of the recent behavior.

"That said, we have to recognize that this exists in our culture, it exists in Boston, and it exists in other cities around the world.

"It's not an indictment on Boston and this marketplace, it's an indictment on the ignorant people and intolerant people who utter these words and say these things and they need to be held accountable."