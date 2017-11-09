Red Sox catching prospect Flores dies of cancer

(Reuters) - Boston Red Sox catching prospect Daniel Flores died on Wednesday due to complications from cancer treatment, the team announced.

The Red Sox signed the 17-year-old out of Venezuela last July, giving him a $3.1 million deal as they envisioned him as their future catcher.

Flores had been undergoing cancer treatment in recent weeks, though the team did not disclose it.

“Everyone at the Red Sox was shocked to hear of Daniel’s tragic passing,” Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement.

“To see the life of a young man with so much promise cut short is extremely saddening for all of us. On behalf of the Red Sox organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Daniel’s family.”

Flores was a 6-foot-1 switch-hitter who was noted for his strong arm.

He had yet to begin his career in the Red Sox minor league system.