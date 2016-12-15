Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Twins player Rod Carew signs a woman's purse before the start of the Twins American League MLB home opener baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field in Minneapolis, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Miller

(The Sports Xchange) - Hall of Famer Rod Carew is set to receive a heart transplant on Thursday, 15 months after a massive heart attack nearly killed him.

A suitable donor was identified and the procedure will be performed in Los Angeles. Carew also will undergo a kidney transplant.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers for Rod and the medical team," Carew's wife, Rhonda, told American Heart Association News.

"At the same time, our sympathy and appreciation goes to the donor's family."

Carew, 71, suffered the major heart attack while playing golf on Sept. 20, 2015. He underwent six hours of surgery and was close to death before stabilizing for a few days but then suffered heart failure on the left side of his heart.

Doctors implanted a ventricular assist device to regulate blood flow and keep Carew alive. But a transplant was needed for his long-term ability to live.

Carew spent 12 seasons with the Minnesota Twins and seven with the California Angels during a career that ended in 1985.

He won seven American League batting titles and was named American League most valuable player in 1977 when he batted .388 for the Twins.

Carew finished his career with 3,053 hits and a .328 batting average. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.

(Editing by Andrew Both)