Renault F1 expect 'good step forward' in 2017
LONDON Renault expect to make "a good step forward" in Formula One next season after building up staff numbers and investing in new equipment and facilities this year, team bosses said on Thursday.
(The Sports Xchange) - Hall of Famer Rod Carew is set to receive a heart transplant on Thursday, 15 months after a massive heart attack nearly killed him.
A suitable donor was identified and the procedure will be performed in Los Angeles. Carew also will undergo a kidney transplant.
"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers for Rod and the medical team," Carew's wife, Rhonda, told American Heart Association News.
"At the same time, our sympathy and appreciation goes to the donor's family."
Carew, 71, suffered the major heart attack while playing golf on Sept. 20, 2015. He underwent six hours of surgery and was close to death before stabilizing for a few days but then suffered heart failure on the left side of his heart.
Doctors implanted a ventricular assist device to regulate blood flow and keep Carew alive. But a transplant was needed for his long-term ability to live.
Carew spent 12 seasons with the Minnesota Twins and seven with the California Angels during a career that ended in 1985.
He won seven American League batting titles and was named American League most valuable player in 1977 when he batted .388 for the Twins.
Carew finished his career with 3,053 hits and a .328 batting average. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.
(Editing by Andrew Both)
LONDON Renault expect to make "a good step forward" in Formula One next season after building up staff numbers and investing in new equipment and facilities this year, team bosses said on Thursday.
Boxing great Bernard Hopkins, who defended the middleweight title a record 20 times from 1995 to 2005 and has never been knocked out, intends to "overdo" himself when he ends a career of extraordinary longevity on Saturday.
LONDON Mercedes will wait until the New Year before making any announcement on a replacement for retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg, with Finland's Valtteri Bottas still the favorite.