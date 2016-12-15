Japanese closer Uehara signs with Chicago Cubs

Jul 16, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Koji Uehara (19) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Boston Red Sox won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport Baseball MLB) *** Local Caption *** 2016-07-16T233408Z_305668113_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_MLB-BOSTON-RED-SOX-AT-NEW-YORK-YANKEES.JPG

(Reuters) - Veteran Japanese closer Koji Uehara has signed with the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs, the Major League Baseball team said on Wednesday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed but a report on MLB's website said it was a one-year deal worth $6 million.

In bringing the right-hander to Chicago, the Cubs have further bolstered their bullpen, and their already formidable roster.

In eight MLB seasons spent with Baltimore, Texas and Boston, the 41-year-old Uehara is 19-22 with a 2.53 ERA.

Before coming to North America, Uehara played 10 seasons in his native Japan with the Yomiuri Giants.