Rockies acquire relief pitcher Neshek

Jul 18, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Pat Neshek (17) delivers in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Colorado Rockies continued their push for the playoffs by acquiring relief pitcher Pat Neshek in a trade with thePhiladelphia Phillies on Wednesday. The Rockies sent three minor league players in exchange for cash and the two-time All Star Neshek, who will immediately strengthen their bullpen.

The 36-year-old is 3-2 with a 1.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings this year. He was the Phillies' lone representative at the All Star Game.

“It's exciting,” Neshek told reporters. “You're jumping into a playoff race. That's a great team, great offense. I don't know the exact standings, but I know they're in the wild card right now.”

The Rockies are 58-45 and currently have control of the National League’s second wild card spot.

Colorado is looking to reach the post-season for the first time since 2009.