FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Rockies acquire relief pitcher Neshek
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 27, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 3 hours ago

Rockies acquire relief pitcher Neshek

1 Min Read

Jul 18, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Pat Neshek (17) delivers in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Colorado Rockies continued their push for the playoffs by acquiring relief pitcher Pat Neshek in a trade with thePhiladelphia Phillies on Wednesday. The Rockies sent three minor league players in exchange for cash and the two-time All Star Neshek, who will immediately strengthen their bullpen.

The 36-year-old is 3-2 with a 1.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings this year. He was the Phillies' lone representative at the All Star Game.

“It's exciting,” Neshek told reporters. “You're jumping into a playoff race. That's a great team, great offense. I don't know the exact standings, but I know they're in the wild card right now.”

The Rockies are 58-45 and currently have control of the National League’s second wild card spot.

Colorado is looking to reach the post-season for the first time since 2009.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.