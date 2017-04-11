National Football League roundup
Former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals tight end Todd Heap accidentally struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter while moving a truck in the driveway at his home in Mesa, Arizona.
The New York Yankees maintained their status as Major League Baseball's most valuable team and are worth an estimated $3.7 billion, according to a survey released by Forbes on Tuesday.
The 27-time World Series champion Yankees, who have held the top spot on the list in each of the 20 years Forbes has been tracking MLB valuations, are worth nearly $1 billion more than the next most valuable team.
Forbes said the average MLB team is worth $1.54 billion, a 19 percent rise from last year, which the magazine attributed to new local television deals that are increasing at roughly a two-fold rate, as well as a surge in profitability.
The Los Angeles Dodgers ($2.75 billion), Boston Red Sox ($2.7 billion), World Series champion Chicago Cubs ($2.67 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($2.65 billion) rounded out of the top five.
The Yankees, who last year missed the postseason for the third time in four season, saw their revenue rise 2 percent to an MLB-high $526 million, according to Forbes.
For the complete list visit (Forbes.com/MLB)
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine)
Former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals tight end Todd Heap accidentally struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter while moving a truck in the driveway at his home in Mesa, Arizona.
Tampa Bay starter Jake Odorizzi left Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox after throwing his first pitch of the second inning.