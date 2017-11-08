Retired pitcher Roy Halladay's plane flew low before crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) - Witnesses reported that retired baseball star Roy Halladay maneuvered his plane at low altitude before the aircraft’s crash off the coast of central Florida that killed him, a federal official said on Wednesday.

Nov 7, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A tribute is played on the scoreboard for former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay before the start of a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Investigators are seeking to determine what caused the crash of Halladay’s ICON A5 single-engine amphibian aircraft on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico less than a mile offshore from the city of New Port Richey.

“Generally, a lot of witnesses have said that the plane was maneuvering at low altitude,” National Transportation Safety Board investigator Noreen Price told a news conference in Florida.

The investigation to determine the cause of the crash could take a year or two, she said.

Authorities have said Halladay did not send out any distress calls before the crash.

Halladay, 40, pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies and retired in 2013 after a 15-year career. He won a Cy Young Award as best pitcher in both the American and National Leagues, was an eight-time All Star and amassed 203 regular-season victories.

He also threw one of only two no-hitters in postseason history.