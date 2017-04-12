Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The New York Mets won 14-4. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets pitcher Paul Sewald (51) throws during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The New York Mets won 14-4. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts in the dugout after hitting a three RBI home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) hits a three RBI home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday's Major League Baseball games:

Mets 14, Phillies 4

Yoenis Cespedes belted three home runs and a double for a five-RBI night, powering the New York Mets to a 14-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Lucas Duda hit two homers and a double for the Mets, who slugged seven home runs and out-hit Philadelphia 20-8. Every Mets starting position player registered a hit.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Travis d'Arnaud also went deep for New York. Phillies starter Clay Buchholz allowed six earned runs and eight hits.

Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3

Robbie Ray shut out San Francisco for 6 2/3 innings and sparked a three-run uprising with a leadoff single to help Arizona continue its winning ways.

Jake Lamb cleared the bases with a third-inning triple off Giants starter Jeff Samardzija, giving Ray all of the offensive support he needed.

The Diamondbacks earned their seventh win in nine games this season, matching the best start in franchise history.

Angels 6, Rangers 5 (10 innings)

Los Angeles scored three runs in the ninth inning to tie the game, then won it in the 10th on a squeeze bunt by Carlos Perez.

After a solo homer by Danny Espinosa against Sam Dyson (33.00 ERA) and two outs sandwiched around a double by Yunel Escobar, the Angels trailed 5-3 and were down to their final out.

However, Mike Trout battled back from an 0-2 count and stroked an RBI double to right field to score Escobar and make it 5-4. Then Albert Pujols came through with a single that scored Trout to tie the game at 5-5.

Marlins 8, Braves 4

Marcell Ozuna homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs as Miami won its home opener, defeating Atlanta.

Ozuna hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning, stroked an opposite-field three-run homer in the third and slugged a two-run shot to left in the fifth.

Dan Straily earned his first win as a member of the Marlins, allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings. Bartolo Colon took the loss, allowing six runs in four innings.

Rockies 3, Padres 2

A superb start by Antonio Senzatela in his Coors Field debut and three solo home runs carried Colorado over San Diego.

Nolan Arenado, who has hits in eight of the Rockies' nine games, broke a 2-2 tie when he led off the seventh inning with his third homer.

Senzatela allowed two runs and five hits, with one walk and five strikeouts, in seven innings.

Red Sox 8, Orioles 1

Drew Pomeranz came off the disabled list to throw six-plus strong innings, Dustin Pedroia drove in four runs, and Christian Vazquez had four hits and two RBIs to lead Boston over Baltimore.

Pablo Sandoval and Pedroia hit sacrifice flies to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead, and Pedroia singled home a pair off reliever Darren O'Day in a three-run seventh inning that saw the Orioles commit two errors.

Brewers 4, Blue Jays 3

Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana homered, Wily Peralta pitched six effective innings and Milwaukee spoiled Toronto's home opener.

The Blue Jays dropped to 1-6, the worst start in team history. They also lost their home opener for the sixth straight season. They last won their home opener in 2011.

Nationals 8, Cardinals 3

Daniel Murphy had four hits and drove in five runs to lift his average to .472 as hot-hitting Washington beat St Louis.

Matt Wieters (.435) had two hits for the Nationals. Bryce Harper walked in his first three at-bats to extend his on-base streak to nine in a row, which tied a personal best. He was later retired on a fielder's choice but doubled in the eighth.

Indians 2, White Sox 1 (10 innings)

Michael Brantley's RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Cleveland a win in their home opener vs. Chicago.

Lindor, who has been the Indians' hottest hitter in the first week of the season, gave Cleveland an early lead with a solo home run off Chicago starter James Shields in the first inning.

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco also pitched well, holding the White Sox to one run on four hits through seven innings.

Astros 7, Mariners 5

Evan Gattis came off the bench to hit a three-run double and Houston quelled Seattle's ninth-inning rally.

George Springer homered and starter Joe Musgrove (1-0) got the win for the Astros. The right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Houston's Yuri Gurriel went 3-for-4 to double his season hit total.

Tigers 2, Twins 1

Matt Boyd did not give up a hit until the sixth inning, James McCann blasted a two-run homer and Detroit held off Minnesota at Comerica Park.

McCann hit his third home run in the fifth after losing pitcher Hector Santiago. The Twins starter allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Jason Castro drove in the lone Minnesota run with a single.

Reds 6, Pirates 2

Scooter Gennett went 3-for-4 and hit a three-run home run that helped propel Cincinnati over Pittsburgh.

Gennett singled and scored on Billy Hamilton's single in the seventh inning off Pirates reliever Juan Nicasio. In the eighth, Gennett added some insurance runs with a three-run shot off Trevor Williams.