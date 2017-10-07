Highlights of Friday's MLB playoff games

Oct 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) hits a game-winning RBI-single against the New York Yankees during the 13th inning in game two of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday’s Major League Baseball playoff games:

Indians 9, Yankees 8 (13 innings)

Yan Gomes’ single in the bottom of the 13th inning lifted the Cleveland Indians to a wild 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees in Game Two of their American League Division Series as the home team took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Austin Jackson led off the bottom of the inning by drawing a walk from Dellin Betances (0-1), and then stealing second base.

Gomes then worked the count to 3-2, and hit a hard chopper down the third base line that eluded diving third baseman Ronald Torreyes. The ball rolled down the left field line as Jackson raced home with the winning run.

Josh Tomlin (1-0), the last of eight Cleveland pitchers, pitched two scoreless innings to get the win.

Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam off Chad Green in the sixth and Jay Bruce hit a game-tying homer off David Robertson in the eighth as the Indians rallied from an 8-3 deficit.

Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks and Greg Bird homered for the Yankees before Lindor and Bruce forced extra innings.

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings. New York’s CC Sabathia allowed four runs -- two earned -- 5 1/3 innings.

Astros 8, Red Sox 2

Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a two-run double in the sixth as Houston rolled to a second straight rout of Boston in Game Two of their ALDS.

Correa was 2-for-4 as the Astros secured a 2-0 series lead with Game Three set for Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday.

Oct 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) is congratulated by starting pitcher Josh Tomlin (43) for his game-winning RBI-single during the 13th inning in game two of the 2017 ALDS against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field.

Jose Altuve went 2-for-3 with two runs, two walks and an RBI single after hitting three homers in the best-of-five series opener.

Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel (1-0) survived a 30-pitch second inning and threw into the sixth, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Boston’s Drew Pomeranz (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and one walk over two-plus innings.

Cubs 3, Nationals 0

Anthony Rizzo had a pair of two-out RBI hits and Kyle Hendricks pitched seven strong innings as Chicago began defense of its World Series title by blanking Washington in Game One of the National League Division Series.

Hendricks (1-0) allowed two hits, struck out six while throwing 106 pitches.

Washington’s Stephen Strasburg (0-1) held the Cubs hitless for 5 2/3 innings before allowing a pair of unearned runs in the sixth. Strasburg allowed three hits and struck out 10 in seven innings.

Kris Bryant ended Strasburg’s no-hit bid with an RBI single that scored Javier Baez, who reached on an error by third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 5

Justin Turner hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and drove in five runs as Los Angeles beat Arizona in Game One of their National League Division Series.

Turner finished the night with the home run, two singles, a walk, continuing his prowess that began in 2014. In 19 career playoff games, Turner is hitting .383 (23-for-60) with three homers and 17 RBIs.

A.J. Pollock, J.D. Martinez, Ketel Marte and Jeff Mathis homered off Clayton Kershaw (1-0).

Kershaw allowed four runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Arizona starter Taijuan Walker (0-1) allowed four runs and four hits in one inning.