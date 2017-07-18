FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Astros shortstop Correa out six to eight weeks with thumb injury
July 18, 2017 / 10:20 PM / an hour ago

Astros shortstop Correa out six to eight weeks with thumb injury

2 Min Read

Jul 15, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) slides safely to score a run during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Houston Astros All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa will miss six to eight weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb, the team announced Tuesday.

Correa suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners when he jammed the thumb on a swing.

A re-examination on Tuesday diagnosed the severity of the injury. Correa told reporters he underwent an MRI exam and will undergo surgery on a yet to be determined date.

"At this point of the season you don't want to get hurt, you want to keep playing," Correa told reporters on Tuesday. "It has been a fun season so far for this team."

The Astros own the second-best record (62-31) in Major League Baseball but will surely miss their 22-year-old star, who is batting .320 with 20 homers and 67 RBIs.

"Losing a player of Carlos' caliber for an extended period is a big blow to our club, but I believe we have the roster to persevere and continue to win games," general manager Jeff Luhnow said in a statement.

"We do expect Carlos to return to the club in September and be ready to contribute down the stretch."

Correa has hit 20 homers in each of his three big-league seasons and was American League Rookie of the Year in 2015.

Houston recalled infielder Colin Moran to fill the roster spot. Moran is batting .308 with 18 homers and 63 RBIs for Triple-A Fresno.

The left-handed hitting Moran played in nine games for the Astros last season and went 3-for-23.

