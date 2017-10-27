Astros hope to bring the noise with closed roof

(Reuters) - The Houston Astros plan to keep the roof closed at their Minute Maid Park for Game Three of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in a bid to feed off the electric atmosphere created by their fans.

Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) and third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros head back to Houston for three games after splitting the first two of the series on the road.

The Astros have yet to win a World Series title but have momentum on their side after coming from behind to win a thrilling Game Two in extra innings on Wednesday.

They are also 6-0 at home in postseason games this year.

“We want it closed. We’ve got to have it closed,” Astros reliever Chris Devenski told reporters on Thursday.

”I feel the electricity when it’s closed and it is so much better. And we love playing here.

“We have so much excitement being here and the electricity and the vibe. And I feel like we feed off of it.”

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said the roof would be closed to prevent rain from getting on the field but acknowledged the closed environment amplified the volume of the team’s passionate, orange-clad fans.

Rain is forecast for Houston on Friday, although Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny for Games Four and Five.

“It was one of the loudest stadiums the last series and I expect it to be the same,” Hinch said of the series against the New York Yankees, in which they lost three on the road and won all four at home.

“It is a great environment at home. I think that’s what makes people feel good.”

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was also keen for the roof to remain closed.

“But no matter if it’s opened or closed, we’re going to take it one pitch at a time,” he added.