Baseball: Astros send prospects to Tigers for J.D. Martinez

FILE PHOTO: Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) celebrates after he hits a two run home run in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

(The Sports Xchange) - The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired right fielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for three prospects, getting a jump on the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline market.

Martinez provides a right-handed power bat for the Diamondbacks, who sent minor league infielders Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King to the Tigers.

Detroit, struggling to a 42-49 record, looked to the future, while Arizona (53-39) improved their lineup in their quest for a wild card playoff berth.

The 29-year-old Martinez missed nearly the first six weeks of the season after suffering a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot during spring training, yet was batting .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs in 57 games.

"I wish we would have come out and been hot and been in first place right now," Martinez said. "And all of a sudden, we're in the playoff hunt here.

"God has got other plans. That's where he wants me. I've just got to take it for what it is and be excited in joining another good organization in Arizona. I've just got to go out there and help them win."

Martinez clubbed 83 homers in his previous three seasons with Detroit, establishing career highs with 38 blasts and 102 RBIs in 2015.

Martinez batted over .300 in three of four seasons with Detroit after spending his first three major league campaigns with the Houston Astros.

Lugo was rated the Diamondbacks' No. 2 overall prospect by Baseball America. The 22-year-old was is batting .282 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs in 88 games at Double-A Jacksonville this season.

The switch-hitting Alcantara was batting .279 with three homers and 28 RBIs at Class A Visalia, while King, 18, was playing in the Arizona Rookie League.