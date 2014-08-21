FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stars to face Japan national team in five-game series
August 21, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Stars to face Japan national team in five-game series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) runs the bases after he hits a solo home run in the nineteenth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - All-Star slugger Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners’ Robinson Cano headline a Major League Baseball squad that will take on the Japan national team in a five-game series, MLB said on Thursday.

The Baltimore Orioles’ Adam Jones and Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig have also been confirmed for the series that will be played from Nov. 12-18 with games in Osaka, Tokyo and Sapporo.

Texas Rangers skipper Ron Washington, who led his team to back-to-back American League pennants in 2010 and 2011, will manage the team.

The 2014 renewal of the event will mark the 11th All-Star series and the 36th time overall that a team of Major Leaguers has toured Japan dating back to 1908.

The current five-game format was first played in 2006, which was the last time the MLB All-Stars faced off against the Japan All-Stars.

The MLB trip will also include a pair of exhibition games in Osaka on Nov. 11 and Okinawa on Nov. 20.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Gene Cherry

